HMS storms back to win thriller

CANEY — The calendar still says mid-January, but Humboldt Middle School’s boys dished out a helping of March Madness Thursday.
The Cubs erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring in the waning seconds to knock off previously unbeaten Caney, 37-36.
“This was a great game to be a part of,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said.
