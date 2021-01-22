Menu Search Log in

HMS storms back to win thriller

The Cubs erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring in the waning seconds to knock off previously unbeaten Caney, 37-36.

Sports

January 22, 2021 - 2:34 PM

CANEY — The calendar still says mid-January, but Humboldt Middle School’s boys dished out a helping of March Madness Thursday.

“This was a great game to be a part of,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said.

