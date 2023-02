LEON — The Humboldt Middle School boys and girls basketball teams swept all five of their road matchups at Bluestem on Thursday night.

The Lady Cubs A team took a 27-11 victory and the Humboldt girls B team won, 16-6. Humboldt’s boys A team outshot Bluestem in a high-scoring 54-35 win. The boys B team edged out the Lions, 30-28, and the Cubs C team came from behind to beat Bluestem, 12-10.

Girls Basketball