Forty area youngsters flocked to Abbott’s Pond in Iola June 5 for the Iola Police Department’s annual Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs campaign.

They were kept busy, landing a combined 123 fish on the day.

Kashy McVey landed the largest, at 5.16 pounds, while Kailyn Rodriguez caught the most, 10, weighing a combined 5.69 pounds. Evan LaCrone pulled in the smallest, weighing a scant .04 pounds.