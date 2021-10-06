 | Wed, Oct 06, 2021
Home not so sweet for home teams this season

There's not been much of a home-field advantage for NFL teams in 2021, with road teams winning 33 of the 64 games. It's part of a growing trend, with home teams barely eking out a winning record overall since the start of the 2019 season.

October 6, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches the ball for a touchdown ahead of Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

The fans are back, the crowds are loud, but home-field advantage still isn’t a factor early this NFL season.

Road teams have won 33 of the 64 games over the first four weeks, extending a trend that began in 2019 and continued through the pandemic-impacted 2020 season when games were played with few, if any, fans.

The .484 winning percentage for home teams is the sixth-worst since the merger through four weeks of game action. This is the third straight season that home teams failed to have a winning record through four weeks, something that hadn’t happened before that since 1983.

