Hoops teams hit the hardwood

For the select few, the 2024 Kansas high school football season culminates with Championship Weekend, with all nine classes deciding their respective titlists starting Friday evening and running through Saturday.

But for the rest, the focus already has shifted indoors, to basketball and wrestling.

Iola HIgh’s Reese Curry (21) and Alana Mader (12) jump for the opening tip of they Mustang girls scrimmage Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken Iola High’s Brennen Coffield (14) is guarded by teammate Kyser Nemecek during a scrimmage Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High’s Kaysin Crusinbery, left, drives while being guarded by teammate Kyndal Bycroft in a scrimmage Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos

Iola High’s boys and girls basketball teams gave the community a taste of what’s to come Tuesday evening with their annual Gatorade scrimmage.

Both teams will hit the ground running upon their return from the Thanksgiving break. Iola’s girls will travel to Frontenac Monday for a preseason jamboree, while the boys will be in Girard for their jamboree on Tuesday.

The Mustang wrestlers will have a jamboree Tuesday as well in Erie.

Regular season action commences Friday, Dec. 6. Iola’s basketball teams will host rival Anderson County on Opening Night. Iola and Humboldt High’s junior varsity and girl wrestlers will travel to Caney that same night for a tournament. The varsity boy wrestlers will be in Caney Dec. 7 for their first official match of the year.

IN HUMBOLDT, the high school wrestling team will open its 2024-25 campaign with a home match Thursday against Bluestem before going to Caney for its tournament next Friday and Saturday. The basketball teams open Friday at St. Paul.

The Cubs’ season-opening home tournament runs Dec. 10-13.

Marmaton Valley High’s Tyler Lord (21) drives to the hoop Tuesday in a scrimmage against Jayhawk-Linn. Photo by Myleigh Eslick / MVHS Marmaton Valley High’s Ryan Pugh looks to pass the ball in a scrimmage Tuesday. Photo by Myleigh Eslick / MVHS Marmaton Valley High’s Dominic Smith, left, is guarded by a Uniontown defender during a scrimmage Tuesday. Photo by Myleigh Eslick / MVHS 3 photos

MARMATON VALLEY tips off its basketball season Thursday at Hartford before the Wildcats cohost a tournament the following week with St. Paul. Marmaton Valley’s boys will have home games on Dec. 9, 12 and 13.

Marmaton Valley is not fielding a girls team this season because of low numbers.

CREST and Southern Coffey County will renew their rivaly once again to start the season, with the teams squaring off at Crest on Dec. 6. The Lancers will head to Humboldt’s tournament the following week. Southern Coffey County will travel to Melvern the following week for Marais des Cygnes Valley’s preseason tournament.

YATES CENTER ventures to Madison Friday to open its season before returning to the friendly confines of Norris Gymansium for the Wildcat Winter Classic, with games on Dec. 9, 12 and 13.