Horschel and Bramlett lead Honda Classic after first round

“I definitely like when the conditions are difficult and guys have to really earn it,” said Joseph Bramlett, who has never won on the PGA Tour. “I think that’s historically always been in my favor.”

February 24, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Billy Horschel plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.

Horschel shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey.

“Just played really solid,” Horschel said. “Didn’t do anything special. Hit some quality iron shots here and there. I wouldn’t say everything was sort of automatic and it was easy. I had to just sort of work my way into making some good swings here and there. But overall, it was a really solid day of golf.”

