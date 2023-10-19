Houston closes to 2-1 in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cristian Javier knew right away his fastball was working in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. Then again, it’s October, when he always seems to be at his best for the Houston Astros.

“There’s not a better feeling than knowing that your teammates instill their confidence in you,” Javier said through his translator. “They expect good things in you and put their trust in you.”

The 26-year-old Dominican right-hander known as “El Reptil” delivered again, working into the sixth inning of another solid postseason start, and the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Wednesday night to close to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.