Hovland sets Olympia Fields record  with 61 to win BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland had the best round of his career at a good time. He set the course record at Olympia Fields with a 61. That included making seven birdies on the back nine Sunday to rally past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

August 21, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the Workday Charity Open on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box.

Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time Sunday, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship.

The previous mark of 62 had been set twice this week on the rain-softened North course, by Sam Burns and Max Homa the previous two days. Hovland was so close to perfection that he birdied all but two holes on the back nine.

