 | Tue, Sep 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hull surpasses 1,000 receiving yards

Humboldt's Sam Hull has it. The three-sport athlete just surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for his high school football career and is looking to continue to wreck havoc on Tri-Valley League defenses.

Sports

September 12, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Humboldt's Sam Hull goes up for a catch against Fredonia in the season opener. Photo by Humboldt High School

He’s back to play havoc on defenses in the Tri-Valley League and southeast Kansas.  

Humboldt High senior Sam Hull stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 lbs. — a big target for quarterback Blake Ellis to throw to as the Humboldt Cubs look to improve on last year’s 8-3 record. 

“Sam is a talented, hard-working leader on the field and in the weight room. I am excited to be able to throw the ball up and let him make a play,” Ellis said. “Sam will definitely be a big target this year and it will be tough for defenses to stop him. I can’t wait to see what this year brings for him.”

Related
September 1, 2023
May 9, 2023
October 5, 2021
September 28, 2021
Most Popular