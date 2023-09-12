Hull surpasses 1,000 receiving yards

He’s back to play havoc on defenses in the Tri-Valley League and southeast Kansas.

Humboldt High senior Sam Hull stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 lbs. — a big target for quarterback Blake Ellis to throw to as the Humboldt Cubs look to improve on last year’s 8-3 record.

“Sam is a talented, hard-working leader on the field and in the weight room. I am excited to be able to throw the ball up and let him make a play,” Ellis said. “Sam will definitely be a big target this year and it will be tough for defenses to stop him. I can’t wait to see what this year brings for him.”