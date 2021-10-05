Humboldt junior varsity football wins in decided fashion

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity football team kept its record spotless at 5-0 Monday with a 34-0 romp over West Franklin.

A balanced approach led the way.

Cole Mathes led the rushing attack with 107 yards and three touchdowns, while Logan Page added 59 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 14 receiving yards. Colden Cook had 50 yards receiving. Blake Ellis completed 6 of 7 passes for 85 yards and had a rushing touchdown, while Sam Hull completed 3 of 5 for 27. Hull also rushed for 22 yards.