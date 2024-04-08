 | Mon, Apr 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Humb JV golfers hit links

Humboldt High's Thatcher Mueller, in his first ever high school golf tournament, took home second place at a junior varsity meet in Erie Wednesday, headlining a strong performance by the Cub JV team.

Sports

April 8, 2024 - 6:27 PM

ERIE — Talk about getting into the swing of things quickly.

Buoyed by four golfers in the top 10, Humboldt High’s junior varsity golf team took home first place Wednesday at the Erie Invitational, a tournament postponed from two days earlier because of stormy weather.

And while Wednesday’s conditions were hardly ideal — cold winds blasted the golfers from start to finish — it did little to slow down Humboldt’s five golfers.

Leading the way was Thatcher Mueller, in his first ever tournament. He shot a 51, good for second overall, three strokes behind gold medalist Reed Duffy of Erie.

Related
April 11, 2018
April 17, 2014
April 12, 2013
April 26, 2012
Most Popular