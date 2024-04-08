Humb JV golfers hit links

ERIE — Talk about getting into the swing of things quickly.

Buoyed by four golfers in the top 10, Humboldt High’s junior varsity golf team took home first place Wednesday at the Erie Invitational, a tournament postponed from two days earlier because of stormy weather.

And while Wednesday’s conditions were hardly ideal — cold winds blasted the golfers from start to finish — it did little to slow down Humboldt’s five golfers.

Leading the way was Thatcher Mueller, in his first ever tournament. He shot a 51, good for second overall, three strokes behind gold medalist Reed Duffy of Erie.