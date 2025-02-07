Humboldt boys steamroll Jayhawks

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s boys exploded out of the locker room Thursday.

Twice.

The Cubs blitzed visiting Jayhawk-Linn with a 27-7 first-quarter run.

But the Jayhawks turned the tables in the second quarter, cutting Humboldt’s lead to 36-25 at halftime.

But the Cubs regrouped at halftime, and emerged with renewed vigor in the third quarter.

A 23-7 Humboldt run propelled the Cubs to a 68-38 victory.

The win lifts Humboldt to 13-2 on the season, with games against Neodesha Tuesday and Cherryvale next Friday.

“We started out very well,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “We started getting away from what we needed to do in the second quarter, but we responded well in the third.”

The Cubs were the model of offensive efficiency throughout, shooting a jaw-dropping 70% — 26 of 37 — from the field, and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Asher Hart was an early protagonist, hitting 4 of 5 3-point attempts while scoring 16 points.

Fellow senior Colden Cook had 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tre Franklin poured in 10 points, on 4 of 5 shooting, to go with four steals and five assists. Blake Ellis scored eight.

The Jayhawks eked out a 44-43 victory in junior varsity play. Luke Coronado and Conner Newman paced Humboldt’s JV with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Thatcher Mueller and Jack Works added six points each. Ty Shaughnessy scored five; Kolton Hansen had three.

Humboldt also dropped a 26-11 setback in C team play. Corbin Bowers scored six and Bryer Grisier had five for Humboldt.

Jayhawk-Linn (7-18-7-6—38)

Humboldt (27-9-23-9—68)

Humboldt FG/3pt FT F TP

Franklin 4 2 2 10

Sterling 1 0 1 2

Ellis 2 4 1 8

Gomez 1 0 2 2

Newman 1 0 1 2

Hanson 2 0 1 4

Hanson 2 0 2 4

Works 2 1 1 5

Hart 2/4 0 2 16

Cook 7 5 2 19

Totals 22/4 12 16 68