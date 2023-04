EUREKA — It was a fun night to watch baseball as a fan of the Humboldt High baseball team.

The Cubs (10-0) needed only six innings and two games to take down Eureka on the road Tuesday. Humboldt secured a pair of lopsided victories, 24-0 and 21-0, and stayed undefeated on the year.

Humboldt’s Trey Sommer threw the first game while Brody Gunderman and Sam Hull tossed game two.