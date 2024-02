NEODESHA — After winning their previous five games by an average of 30 points, Humboldt High head coach David Taylor said it was a good sign that the Cubs were able to respond to a tough challenge Tuesday at Neodesha.

The Cubs took an early lead and built on it throughout in a 50-40 win at Neodesha.

“It took us a while to control the tempo, but they had a lot to do with that,” Taylor said. “We were able to get out in transition at times.”