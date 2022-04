BURLINGTON — Humboldt High’s golfers were at Rock Creek Country Club Tuesday for the Burlington Invitational.

The Cubs shot a combined 430 strokes, good for sixth overall.

Leading the Humboldt contingent was Trenton Johnson, who carded a 101 over 18 holes to finish in 21st. Aiden Johnson finished in a tie for 24th with a score of 105. Colton Johnson was one stroke behind in 26th at 106.