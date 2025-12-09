Humboldt grapplers show their mettle at Caney

The Humboldt Cubs picked up a few wins at the KanOkla Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Juniors Broc Ivy and Emmitt Carson were Humboldt’s only varsity competitors.

Ivy opened the 157-pound division with a first-period pin of Independence’s Bob Montoya, but fell to Fredonia’s Noah Howard via second period pin in the second round.

Ivy worked his way up the consolation bracket, defeating Willington’s Aiden Rains and Caney Valley’s Levi Good with a pair of first period pins. In the consolation semifinals, he fell to Cherryvale’s Caleb Slane by 15-0 technical fall but ended on a high note with a third-period pin of Caney Valley’s Haiden Edens for fifth place.

Carson, at 150 lbs., fell to Kyler Godinez of Bartlesville by 18-2 tech-fall in his opener, then fell to Burden Central’s Isaiah Williams by 12-11 decision.

In junior varsity action, freshman Envy Oberbeck won all three of his matches with first-period pins of Parsons’ Myles Baumgartel, Bluestem’s Josiah Young and Bartlesville’s Kyler Jenkins.

At 165 lbs., freshman Isaiah Hill split his match in a with a second-period pin of Fredonia’s Kyler Williams but fell to West Elk’s Corbin Arbuckle. Willow LaCrone, a Humboldt High School senior, circles her opponent during the Erie Kickoff earlier this month. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Lady Cubs LaCrone, Napier reach medal podium

Sophomore Willow LaCrone, 115 lbs. was the Lady Cubs only varsity medalist.

LaCrone took third place after opening with a pair of first-period pins on Labette’s Seneca Hess, then Parsons’ Brittany Boucher before falling to Indy’s Callie Fairbanks by second-period pin.

In the consolation bracket, she defeated Hess and Boucher again for the bronze medal.

Senior Victoria Melendez, 100 lbs., picked up a win but did not make the medal podium. She opened with a first-period pin of Caney Valley’s MaKenzee Dryer, then fell to Cherryvale’s Alayanna Barrager via 19-1 technical fall. She ended the tournament with a 17-10 decision loss to Parsons’ Paytlynn White.

At 125 lbs., sophomore Jordan Hency opened with loss by first-period by from Columbus’ Cara Altis, then fell in the consolation bracket by second-period pin by Uniontown’s Reagan Whisenhunt.

After opening the tournament with a loss to Iola’s Zoie Hesse by second-period pin, senior Savannah Koch, Koch ended her day after following up with a loss by second-period pin to Labette’s Zoey Davis.

Freshman Brylee Napier was Humboldt’s only female junior varsity competitor. She took third after pinning Wellington’s Tyli Wilcox in the second round. She fell to eventual champion Alyssa Reed of Central Heights by second period pin and tied for third after falling to Indy’s Nevaeh Gofourth by second-period pin.