Humboldt hosts area track meet

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Track Invitational welcomed local high schools including Iola, Crest, Marmaton Valley, Southern Coffey County to town Thursday.

Iola High fielded only two athletes, saving the rest of the team for Friday’s meet in Chanute.

Humboldt’s Trey Sommer took first place in the 400-meter dash, Peyton Wallace placed first in the boys 800-meter dash and Crest’s Peyton Schmidt took first place in the girls 800-meter run. Humboldt’s Laney Hull took first place in the high jump and Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere was first place in the long jump.