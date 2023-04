Local high school track teams from Humboldt, Crest, Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County met in Iola where Waverly hosted a meet on Monday.

On the girls side of the competition, Crest finished in fourth place while Humboldt took sixth place, Marmaton Valley was seventh and SCC placed 10th.

On the boys side, Crest came in ninth place, Humboldt was 14th, Marmaton Valley 15th and SCC was 18th.