Humboldt hosts local runners 

The Humboldt cross country team welcomed a number of schools far and wide to their annual cross country meet at the Humboldt Golf Course Tuesday. Local schools Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center also took to the course.

September 20, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Humboldt’s Colden Cook, left, and Brigg Shannon, right, run in the varsity boys 5000-meter run. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s cross country team placed high on both the boys and girls sides when they welcomed local schools Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center Tuesday for the annual Humboldt cross country Invitational.

The Lady Cubs finished third as a team while Humboldt’s boys finished fourth. 

“Not only do you want to place high, but you also want all of your runners to be successful and run well,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “I had a couple of kids surprise me with how well they ran, and it’s always great whenever you can place high as a team.”

