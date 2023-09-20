Humboldt hosts local runners 

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s cross country team placed high on both the boys and girls sides when they welcomed local schools Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center Tuesday for the annual Humboldt cross country Invitational.

The Lady Cubs finished third as a team while Humboldt’s boys finished fourth.

“Not only do you want to place high, but you also want all of your runners to be successful and run well,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “I had a couple of kids surprise me with how well they ran, and it’s always great whenever you can place high as a team.”