 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Humboldt JV doubles up Neodesha

Sports

September 20, 2022 - 1:46 PM

NEODESHA — The Humboldt High School JV football team took care of business at Neodesha on Monday night winning 28-14. 

Cole Mathes carried the Cubs (1-1), rushing for three touchdowns. Quarterback Asher Hart also passed for a touchdown along with his 75 yards through the air. 

The night began with a bang for Humboldt when Mathes took a 2-yard rush into the end zone for the first score of the game. Mathes then kept the rock and pounded it in for a two-point conversion run and the 8-0 advantage. 

