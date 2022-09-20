Humboldt JV doubles up Neodesha

NEODESHA — The Humboldt High School JV football team took care of business at Neodesha on Monday night winning 28-14.

Cole Mathes carried the Cubs (1-1), rushing for three touchdowns. Quarterback Asher Hart also passed for a touchdown along with his 75 yards through the air.

The night began with a bang for Humboldt when Mathes took a 2-yard rush into the end zone for the first score of the game. Mathes then kept the rock and pounded it in for a two-point conversion run and the 8-0 advantage.