HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt JV football team fell to Caney Valley, 34-6, at home Monday.

The Cubs (1-1) were held to one touchdown on a Mason Sterling carry. Humboldt beat Fredonia in week one action.

Sterling rushed for 108 yards on 21 carries. On offense, Lane Wagner went for nine carries for 30 yards and Brody Gunderman gained six yards on three carries.