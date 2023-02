FREDONIA — The Humboldt Middle boys and girls basketball teams nearly swept their final matchups of the season at Fredonia on Thursday night.

The Humboldt boys A team came out on top, 53-35.

Collin Cook led the Cubs with 12 points, followed by Kreed Jones’ nine points, Kage Daniels’ eight points and Connor Newman’s seven. Cook shot six-of-12 from the field and Jones led the team with 10 rebounds.