LEON — Humboldt Middle School’s boys had an uneven night on the road Friday.

The Cubs led 15-10 in the A team game at halftime, but host Bluestem took control with a 15-4 third-quarter run to take control in a 29-22 setback.

“This was not our night,” Humboldt coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We did not play up to our capabilities.”