Humboldt Middle School rolls in finale

Sports

October 16, 2020 - 1:36 PM

LEON — Humboldt Middle School was solid at the start, the finish, and everywhere in between Thursday.

The Cubs ended the 2020 season with a bang, thumping host Bluestem Middle School 52-12 in their season finale.

Humboldt ends with a 6-1 record.

