Humboldt Middle School rolls in finale

LEON — Humboldt Middle School was solid at the start, the finish, and everywhere in between Thursday.
The Cubs ended the 2020 season with a bang, thumping host Bluestem Middle School 52-12 in their season finale.
Humboldt ends with a 6-1 record.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives