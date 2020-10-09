Humboldt Middle School thumps Chargers

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School allowed nary a first down in a 36-0 shutout win Thursday over Cherryvale.

“Our defense has really improved over the course of the season, and is really playing at a high level,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “I was proud of the way our guys bounced back after a tough loss last week.”

Humboldt’s offense wasn’t too shabby, either.