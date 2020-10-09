Menu Search Log in

Humboldt Middle School thumps Chargers

Humboldt Middle School allowed nary a first down in a 36-0 shutout win Thursday over Cherryvale.

By

Sports

October 9, 2020 - 2:36 PM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School allowed nary a first down in a 36-0 shutout win Thursday over Cherryvale.

“Our defense has really improved over the course of the season, and is really playing at a high level,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “I was proud of the way our guys bounced back after a tough loss last week.”

Humboldt’s offense wasn’t too shabby, either.

Related
October 2, 2020
October 19, 2019
October 15, 2018
October 5, 2018
Trending