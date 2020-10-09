Humboldt Middle School thumps Chargers

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School allowed nary a first down in a 36-0 shutout win Thursday over Cherryvale.
“Our defense has really improved over the course of the season, and is really playing at a high level,” Cub head coach Mike Miller said. “I was proud of the way our guys bounced back after a tough loss last week.”
Humboldt’s offense wasn’t too shabby, either.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives