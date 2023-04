NEODESHA — The Humboldt Middle School track team took some top placements at the Neodesha Invitational on Monday afternoon.

Humboldt’s seventh grade boys team won first place as a team. The eighth grade boys took fourth place while the eighth grade girls came in eighth place and the seventh grade girls finished in seventh place as a team.

Alexa Ellis finished in third place in the 3200 meter run in 17:51.03.