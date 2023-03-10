 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt native lives on the court 

Humboldt native Brad Witherspoon lives and breathes basketball. He played basketball at the University of Kansas and has coached at seven different colleges and universities since becoming a coach after graduation. He even uses some things on the court he learned from legendary Jayhawk coach Bill Self.

By

Sports

March 10, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Dodge City Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Witherspoon. COURTESY PHOTO

DODGE CITY — Humboldt native Brad Witherspoon breathes basketball. 

The first-year Dodge City Community College head coach has experienced quite the string of basketball playing and coaching stops throughout his life. Witherspoon grew up and played on the Humboldt High basketball team, a team which reached state for the first time in 20 years before he graduated in 2004.

“I remember the basketball courts in town,” said Witherspoon. “Those courts would be packed everyday with high school guys. We grew up on those courts at the elementary school. They had chain nets and then we’d go drink water out of random people’s hoses.”

Related
May 20, 2022
June 18, 2021
December 21, 2018
January 14, 2012
Most Popular