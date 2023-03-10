Humboldt native lives on the court 

DODGE CITY — Humboldt native Brad Witherspoon breathes basketball.

The first-year Dodge City Community College head coach has experienced quite the string of basketball playing and coaching stops throughout his life. Witherspoon grew up and played on the Humboldt High basketball team, a team which reached state for the first time in 20 years before he graduated in 2004.

“I remember the basketball courts in town,” said Witherspoon. “Those courts would be packed everyday with high school guys. We grew up on those courts at the elementary school. They had chain nets and then we’d go drink water out of random people’s hoses.”