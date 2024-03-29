Humboldt pitching shuts down Red Devils

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s pitching remains dialed in.

The Cubs swept Erie, 13-1 and 3-2, on Thursday, allowing just one hit over the two games.

Sam Hull and Cole Mathes pitched a combined no-hitter over five innings in the opener.

Hull pitched the first 4.2 innings, striking out nine without allowing a hit. Mathes then struck out the only batter he faced.

Erie’s only run in the first game came on a wild pitch in the top of the first.

It didn’t take long for Humboldt to respond.

Logan Page drove in two runs with a single as the first five Cub batters reached base. Mason Sterling then scored on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead.

Two walks and an error opened Humboldt’s second time at bat, paving the way for Page’s two-run single. Sterling doubled him home and the Cubs were on top, 6-1.