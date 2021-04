HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Trey Sommer did a little bit of everything Friday.

The Cub sophomore drilled a tie-breaking double up the middle in the top of the seventh inning, to give Humboldt a 3-2 lead over Neodesha.

He then pitched around a Bluestreak rally, forcing a ground ball to first with two outs and the tying run on third to end the game.