Humboldt runs over Eureka

Humboldt's Brody Gunderman wasted no time giving his team the lead at Eureka Friday when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The opening play set the tone for how the rest of the game unfolded.

September 30, 2023 - 12:34 AM

Humboldt's Cole Mathes finds a crease in Eureka's defense. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

EUREKA — Humboldt’s first play of the game set the tone for how their night unfolded at Eureka on Friday night in a 62-0 lopsided victory.

The Cubs (5-0) were helped out on the opening kickoff by a Brody Gunderman touchdown return, followed by a two-point conversion for the early 8-0 lead.

“It really just set the energy,” said Gunderman. “At this point in the season, everyone is pumped, working as a team and we’re all putting everything together and we’re playing well right now.”

