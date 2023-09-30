Humboldt runs over Eureka

EUREKA — Humboldt’s first play of the game set the tone for how their night unfolded at Eureka on Friday night in a 62-0 lopsided victory.

The Cubs (5-0) were helped out on the opening kickoff by a Brody Gunderman touchdown return, followed by a two-point conversion for the early 8-0 lead.

“It really just set the energy,” said Gunderman. “At this point in the season, everyone is pumped, working as a team and we’re all putting everything together and we’re playing well right now.”