EUREKA — Humboldt High’s wrestling program reached another milestone Saturday.

Buoyed by Cole Mathes and Garren Goodner, both of whom took second place in their respective weight classes, the Cubs qualified four wrestlers for the upcoming Class 3-1A State Meet.

Combine those four with the two Lady Cub grapplers who qualified for the week prior, and the six starbound wrestlers marks the most ever in a single year for Humboldt.