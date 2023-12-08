Humboldt stays spotless

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High picked up its third straight double-digit victory to open the 2023-24 season Thursday. Humboldt grabbed the early lead over visiting Crest and never looked back in a 53-32 win in game 2 of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

The final numbers left Cub head coach David Taylor pleased, but not satisfied. “Oh, there’s plenty of room for improvement,” he said. “I was pleased with our on-ball defense, but we didn’t do a good job against the dribble drive.”

Sam Hull spearheaded Humboldt’s early charge, scoring 14 points by halftime. Humboldt led 13-8 after one quarter and 27-13 at the half.