 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt stays spotless

Humboldt High secured a 53-32 victory over Crest in the Humboldt Preseason Tournament, with coach David Taylor expressing satisfaction but highlighting the need for improvement, particularly in on-ball defense, as they head into their final tournament games and upcoming matchups.

By

Sports

December 8, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Humboldt HIgh's Golden Cook, center, goes up for a shot earlier this week against Uniontown. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High picked up its third straight double-digit victory to open the 2023-24 season Thursday. Humboldt grabbed the early lead over visiting Crest and never looked back in a 53-32 win in game 2 of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

The final numbers left Cub head coach David Taylor pleased, but not satisfied. “Oh, there’s plenty of room for improvement,” he said. “I was pleased with our on-ball defense, but we didn’t do a good job against the dribble drive.”

Sam Hull spearheaded Humboldt’s early charge, scoring 14 points by halftime. Humboldt led 13-8 after one quarter and 27-13 at the half.

Related
December 6, 2023
May 5, 2023
December 9, 2022
December 7, 2022
Most Popular