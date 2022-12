HUMBOLDT — Some sterling inside play by Humboldt High’s Sam Hull made life miserable Thursday for Crest.

Hull erupted for a career-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Cubs prevailed, 47-35, in the second round of the Emprise Bank Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

Hull’s aggressiveness also created another headache for the Lancers and head coach Dylan Sporing — foul trouble.