Humboldt takes second in tourney

Humboldt High's Lady Cubs won their first five matches of the day Saturday, but fell in the title match against Remington. Meanwhile, third-place Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center also were part of the action.

September 20, 2021 - 9:17 AM

Humboldt High's Kirstyn Murrow (8) goes up for a kill in Humboldt's home tournament Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team secured second place in its own tournament Saturday, falling just short in the B&W Trailer Hitches Invitational title match.

The host Lady Cubs were 5-0 headed into the championship, and even secured a hard-fought 25-18 win over Remington in the first set.

But Humboldt could not shut the door from there. Remington rallied in a back-and-forth second set to win, 25-23, before utilizing a 10-1 run midway through the decisive third set to win, 25-19.

