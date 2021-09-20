Humboldt takes second in tourney

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team secured second place in its own tournament Saturday, falling just short in the B&W Trailer Hitches Invitational title match.

The host Lady Cubs were 5-0 headed into the championship, and even secured a hard-fought 25-18 win over Remington in the first set.

But Humboldt could not shut the door from there. Remington rallied in a back-and-forth second set to win, 25-23, before utilizing a 10-1 run midway through the decisive third set to win, 25-19.