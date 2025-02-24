Humboldt trio headed to state

Humboldt 190-pound wrestler Cole Mathes, 165 Brody Gunderman and 126 Curt Shannon each qualified for state while competing in the Class 1, 2 and 3 Region C Tournament at Fredonia High School Saturday.

Shannon, a 35-12 senior, was Humboldt’s first wrestler to qualify for state after defeating Whitewater-Remington freshman Chayton Lineback (6-13) via first-period pin, then Bluestem freshman Ryder Whitesides (20-9) via second-period pin to break into the title match. Shannon fell to the top-seeded 34-5 Jayhawk-Linn junior Denton White via first period pin to end the day with a silver medal.

Mathes, a 37-4 senior, opened the tournament as the top seed and defeated Eureka senior Ethan Bauer (16-17) via first-period pin, then West Elk senior Boedy Murphy (22-6) to wrestle for the regional title. There, Mathes fell in a 6-4 upset to the lower seeded 30-9 Bluestem senior Colten Neal.

Gunderman, a 27-18 senior, was the Cubs only bronze medalist Saturday and had to work his way back into state qualifying contention through the consolation bracket after falling in the championship semifinals. Following a bye, Gunderman opened the day with a second period pin of Erie senior Devon Westhoff (19-16), then fell to top-seeded Caney Valley freshman Austin Freisburg (33-3) in the semifinals. Gunderman rebounded with a 16-2 major decision over West Franklin junior Josh Foster (12-11) and bested Bluestem junior Kaden Keil (21-15) for the bronze medal.

Other results: At 132 junior Karson Lampe (9-15) opened the tournament Fredonia freshman Kristopher May via second-period pin, then defeated Canton-Galva freshman Copeland Krause (6-26) via first-period pin before Whitewater-Remington junior Severeo De LaRosa (13-15) via first-period pin. At 144, sophomore Broc Ivey opened the tournament with an 11-8 decision over Jayhawk-Linn junior Alex Lowe (9-14), then fell to Caney Valley sophomore Jaxon Chrislip via 8-0 major decision. Ivey defeated Pleasonton junior Kei Davis (9-5) via first-period pin, then fell to Richmond sophomore Gage Piene (28-12) in the consolation semifinals.