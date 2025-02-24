 | Mon, Feb 24, 2025
Humboldt trio headed to state

Multiple Humboldt High School grapplers will compete for glory this coming Friday and Saturday after qualifying for the state tournament Saturday.

February 24, 2025 - 3:33 PM

Humboldt High Senior Cole Mathes is gunning for a fourth straight trip to the state wrestling meet this year, and a third consecutive state medal. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Humboldt 190-pound wrestler Cole Mathes, 165 Brody Gunderman and 126 Curt Shannon each qualified for state while competing in the Class 1, 2 and 3 Region C Tournament at Fredonia High School Saturday. 

Shannon, a 35-12 senior, was Humboldt’s first wrestler to qualify for state after defeating Whitewater-Remington freshman Chayton Lineback (6-13) via first-period pin, then Bluestem freshman Ryder Whitesides (20-9) via second-period pin to break into the title match. Shannon fell to the top-seeded 34-5 Jayhawk-Linn junior Denton White via first period pin to end the day with a silver medal. 

Mathes, a 37-4 senior, opened the tournament as the top seed and defeated Eureka senior Ethan Bauer (16-17) via first-period pin, then West Elk senior Boedy Murphy (22-6) to wrestle for the regional title. There, Mathes fell in a 6-4 upset to the lower seeded 30-9 Bluestem senior Colten Neal. 

Gunderman, a 27-18 senior, was the Cubs only bronze medalist Saturday and had to work his way back into state qualifying contention through the consolation bracket after falling in the championship semifinals. Following a bye, Gunderman opened the day with a second period pin of Erie senior Devon Westhoff (19-16), then fell to top-seeded Caney Valley freshman Austin Freisburg (33-3) in the semifinals. Gunderman rebounded with a 16-2 major decision over West Franklin junior Josh Foster (12-11) and bested Bluestem junior Kaden Keil (21-15) for the bronze medal.   

Other results: At 132 junior Karson Lampe (9-15) opened the tournament Fredonia freshman Kristopher May via second-period pin, then defeated Canton-Galva freshman Copeland Krause (6-26) via first-period pin before Whitewater-Remington junior Severeo De LaRosa (13-15) via first-period pin. At 144, sophomore Broc Ivey opened the tournament with an 11-8 decision over Jayhawk-Linn junior Alex Lowe (9-14), then fell to Caney Valley sophomore Jaxon Chrislip via 8-0 major decision. Ivey defeated Pleasonton junior Kei Davis (9-5) via first-period pin, then fell to Richmond sophomore Gage Piene (28-12) in the consolation semifinals.

