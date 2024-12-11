Humboldt wins tourney opener

HUMBOLDT — A quick start propelled Humboldt High to victory Tuesday.

The Cubs raced out to a 41-16 halftime lead over West Elk to open the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

The pace slowed a bit after the break, but not nearly enough to create much drama in the Cubs’ 60-30 victory.

The win moves Humboldt to 2-0 on the season with tournament games against Crest Thursday and Erie Friday to wrap up tournament play.

“The guys played very well in the first half,” Cub head coach David Taylor said. “We got a little lackadaisical in the third quarter, but we came back nicely in the fourth quarter.”

Colden Cook led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Mason Sterling scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Avery Works, Tre Franklin and Asher Hart added eight points each. Works also had three steals; Blake Ellis had a pair of thefts.

“I was happy with our effort,” Taylor said. “Everybody did their part, which was positive.”

One of the keys, he said, was to slow West Elk point guard Maddex Moreno.

“We took turns defending him,” Taylor said. “They all did a nice job.”

Stats for West Elk were unavailable.

The Cubs also rallied for a 30-28 win in junior varsity play, scoring the game’s final six points in the fourth quarter.

Thatcher Mueller led the JV with nine points, while Kolton Hanson scored seven. Conner Newman scored six, Ty Shaughnessy four and Jack Works and Bentlee Anderson had two apiece. Shaugnhessy added six rebounds.

West Elk (6-10-6-8—30)

Humboldt (16-25-9-10—60)

Humboldt FG/3pt FT F TP