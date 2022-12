HUMBOLDT — Humboldt wrestlers Cole Mathes and Dakota Slocum participated in the KanOkla Varsity competition over the weekend.

Mathes took home second place with 18 team points in his 165-pound weight class.

The Cub first received a bye round and then took down Bartlesville’s Mason Manley in a 5-1 decision. Mathes then beat Cleveland’s Luke Johnson by a 3-1 decision before he lost to Pittsburg’s JJ White on a fall over 1:01 into the match.