Humboldt’s Neeley leads JV harriers

COLUMBUS — Humboldt High’s Sam Neeley bested all comers in a junior varsity cross country meet Tuesday hosted by Columbus High..
Neeley finished the 2-mile race in 13 minutes, 5 seconds. Thane Meadows followed in eighth at 14:13 and Javyn Hess was 20th at 21:02.
In girls action, Melina Hess and Danica Modlin finished 2-3. Hess completed the race in 16:41, Modlin in 16:54. Morgan Hunter took ninth at 20:27, while Elizabeth White finished 12th at 21:24.
