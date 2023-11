RIVERTON — Humboldt High’s 24-14 win over Riverton Friday — securing the Cubs’ fourth regional championship in six seasons — is more than a team win, head coach Logan Wyrick declared.

“This is a program win,” he said. “It’s not just these guys. It’s the ones who have led to this, year after year.”

Humboldt now faces a Class 2A state quarterfinal showdown at Sabetha at 7 p.m. Friday.