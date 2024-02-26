 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Hundreds mourn Super Bowl parade victim

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was shot and killed while attending the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade earlier this month, was mourned by a crowd of hundreds Saturday. Lopez-Galvan was a popular DJ in Kansas City.

February 26, 2024 - 2:01 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass Saturday for a Kansas City-area DJ who was killed when she was shot during a celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was one of about two dozen people who were shot when gunfire erupted Feb. 14 outside the city’s Union Station. She was remembered during the 90-minute service as a loving wife and mother whose smile could light up a room and who saw each day as a chance for excitement and laughter.

With her casket near the front of the Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. mourners — some wearing Chiefs jerseys — also heard a mariachi band play and sing.

