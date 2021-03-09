Menu Search Log in

Iditarod musher hurt

Aliy Zirkle, one of the fan favorites competing in the Iditarod this year in Alaska, was injured and flown to an Anchorage hospital today. Zirkle was running in era last Iditarod this year.

By

Sports

March 9, 2021 - 9:44 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured in this year’s race and flown to Anchorage in stable condition, a race official said.

There were few details about Zirkle’s injuries or the accident, announced in a statement by the Iditarod just before midnight today.

It said the 50-year-old Zirkle, a fan favorite running in her last race, was injured Monday evening as she was coming into the Rohn checkpoint. Rohn is about 188 miles into this year’s 860-mile race, shortened from the usual 1,000-mile  distance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related
March 4, 2020
November 7, 2018
October 4, 2018
October 3, 2018
Trending