Iditarod musher hurt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured in this year’s race and flown to Anchorage in stable condition, a race official said.

There were few details about Zirkle’s injuries or the accident, announced in a statement by the Iditarod just before midnight today.

It said the 50-year-old Zirkle, a fan favorite running in her last race, was injured Monday evening as she was coming into the Rohn checkpoint. Rohn is about 188 miles into this year’s 860-mile race, shortened from the usual 1,000-mile distance because of the coronavirus pandemic.