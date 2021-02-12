Menu Search Log in

IHS grad makes his mark

A couple of familiar faces on the high school sports scene crossed paths once again Thursday evening.

February 12, 2021 - 2:00 PM

Pittsburg State University sophomore Ethan Holloway (20) came off the bench Thursday to score a career-high 21 points for PSU in an 87-75 loss at Northwest Missouri State. Holloway was a two-time all-state basketball player while suiting up for Iola High. PHOTOS COURTESY OF JON DYKSTRA/MARYVILLE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A couple of familiar faces on the high school sports scene crossed paths once again Thursday evening.

Ethan Holloway, a two-time all-state basketball player for Iola High’s Mustangs, had the best game of his young college career for Pittsburg State University. Holloway came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points in PSU’s 87-75 to Northwest Missouri State.

Ben McCollum, head coach of the nation’s third-ranked NMSU squad, offered high praise for the 2019 IHS grad.

