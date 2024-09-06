IHS tennis shows net gains

With only one opponent coming to town, and illnesses affecting the visitors from Indepence, Iola High’s tennis team made the most of a frenetic situation Thursday.

The Mustangs played a handful of practice rounds in order to get several players plenty of court time, head coach Chris Belknap explained.

Officially, Iola and Independence squared off in only three matches.

The Mustang No. 1 doubles team of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau made quick work of the Bulldogs’ Dylan Schnurbusch and Laney Chism, 8-3. Schnurbusch was a fill-in because of an illness on the Independence roster, Belknap noted. Iola HIgh’s Harper Desmarteau returns a shot in a doubles match against Independence Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Independence won the other two matches, both in singles play.

Sadie York defeated Iola’s Bethany Miller, 8-2, in No. 1 singles. Iola’s Melanie Palmer dropped an 8-0 set to Independence’s Morgan McLenon in No. 2 singles.

THE REST of the afternoon offered both teams an opportunity to switch around lineups and get in some practice on a warm late summer afternoon.

Iola’s No. 2 doubles team of Madelyn Ashworth and Marlee Westhoff defeated the Mustang JV doubles squad of Evie Schooler and Don Loving, 8-1.

Ashworth and Maya Shaughnessy took on Independence’s doubles team of McLenon and Charlee Barriger, falling 8-1.

Miller took on Chism in another practice round, falling, 8-1.

Westhoff and Ashworth played against York and McLenon, falling 8-0.

“It was a great day of tennis,” IHS head coach Chris Belknap said.