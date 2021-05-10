 | Mon, May 10, 2021
IHS track team competes in Chanute

Iola High's track and field team competed Friday at the Thad Clements Invitational in Chanute to wrap up the regular season for the varsity squad. They will compete at the Pioneer League meet in Burlington Thursday.

May 10, 2021 - 10:09 AM

Iola HIgh's Cara Porter, left, is cheered on by assistant coach Brit Harrington as Porter runs in the girls 4x800-meter relay Friday in Chanute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Iola High took several track and field athletes to the Thad Clements Invitational, hosted by Chanute High School, Friday.

Among the highlights were Jesse Taylor’s runner-up finish in the boys 3200-meter run, while Brett Willis took third in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump. Evan Casner placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Riley Jay took fifth in the 800-meter run.

On the girls side, Iola’s Sage Barney took home a top-five finish in the 1600-meter run, while Caiden Cloud took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Callie Murcko took sixth in the pole vault.

