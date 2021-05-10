IHS track team competes in Chanute

CHANUTE — Iola High took several track and field athletes to the Thad Clements Invitational, hosted by Chanute High School, Friday.

Among the highlights were Jesse Taylor’s runner-up finish in the boys 3200-meter run, while Brett Willis took third in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump. Evan Casner placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Riley Jay took fifth in the 800-meter run.

On the girls side, Iola’s Sage Barney took home a top-five finish in the 1600-meter run, while Caiden Cloud took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Callie Murcko took sixth in the pole vault.