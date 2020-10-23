Menu Search Log in

IHS volleyball: roaring to the finish line

Since their midseason lull, the Fillies ended the regular season with authority, winning 11 of their last 15 matches.

By

Sports

October 23, 2020 - 2:09 PM

Iola High’s senior volleyball players have led the Fillies to their most successful season in years. They are, front row from left, Jada Cunningham and Hannah Gardner; second row, Becca Sprague, Veronica Agostini, Lauryn Holloway and Jocelyn Erbert. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

This wasn’t going according to plan.

Iola High’s senior-laden roster entered the 2020 volleyball season with high hopes, but for whatever reason, things weren’t clicking.

The low point came during a brutal two-week stretch in mid-September. 

Related
September 28, 2018
October 23, 2017
November 3, 2014
October 25, 2010
Trending