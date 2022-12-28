 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Impatient Penner leads Broncos’ search for new coach

Greg Penner, new co-owner of the Denver Broncos, said he will lead the search for a new coach, in the wake of this week's firing of Nathaniel Hackett.

Denver Broncos co-owner Greg Penner is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise.

Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.

“Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said. “Obviously, the relationship between the general manager and the head coach is a critical one and George is going to be intimately involved with this process of looking for a new head coach and we’ll make sure that there’s a good fit there.”

