Iola Middle School’s boys basketball teams went 1-3 to tip off the season on Thursday against Burlington.

The seventh-grade B team lost 20-9. The seventh-grade A team lost 22-15. The eighth-grade B team won 20-12. The eighth-grade A team lost 42-31.

Many of Iola’s players were playing in their first organized basketball games, according to Iola head coach Ben Wiehn.