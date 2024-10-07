IMS eighth-graders take third

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders capped their 2024 volleyball season by taking third place in the Pioneer League Tournament Saturday.

The Mustangs swept Anderson County, 25-16 and 25-16, to open the tournament, before dropping a 25-14 and 25-21 heart-breaker to host Osawatomie.

Undaunted, Iola took on Prairie View in a wild, back-and-forth third-place match.

By the time the dust settled, Iola had secured a 26-24 and 25-22 victory.

“The girls completed a great season and I am proud of all of them, but I’m really proud of how hard they worked together as a team at practice,” head coach Stacy Sprague said. “These girls are leaders. They were caught multiple times helping with seventh-graders, showing them how to serve or pass the ball.

“I will miss this group of young ladies and look forward to seeing the skills they gain at Iola High School,” she continued. “The entire team deserves some great congratulations.”

The eighth-graders are Kashyn Curry, Bayleigh Scheibmeir, Blayke Folk, Lily Jerome, Haidyn Desmarteau, Hannah Thompson, Macie Stokes-Huntsinger, Kinzley Fountain, Camryn Wille, Breighlynn Rutherford and Kailyn Rodriguez. Sophia Doty stepped in to help on the bench as well.

THE MUSTANG seventh-graders had a spirited tournament run as well, falling 25-9 and 25-21 to Burlington and 25-20 and 25-20 to Anderson County.

Willow Clemmer led the team with seven aces, followed by Brynna Jelinek with six, Keira Goranson with four, Hilary Gean with two and Cora Boren and Leanna Flory each with one. Also offering up good passes was Moira Springer.

The IMS athletes won’t be idle for long. Many will suit up for middle school basketball, which tips off Oct. 17 at Santa Fe Trail.