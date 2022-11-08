 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
IMS girls hoops faces Anderson Co.

“We are improving each day," said Iola head coach Stacy Sprague of the three Iola Middle School girls basketball teams. The team hosts Wellsville on Thursday at 4 p.m.

November 8, 2022 - 3:11 PM

The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams faced off against Anderson County on Thursday. 

The eighth grade Mustangs took a 21-16 victory over the Bulldogs. Zoie Hesse led Iola with 10  rebounds, followed by Shyla Preston’s three rebounds and Brooklyn Holloway’s four rebounds. Hesse led defensively with four steals while Holloway made three.   

Iola’s seventh grade varsity team was knocked off by Anderson County, 16-6. Bella Wilson registered three rebounds while Jordan Spillman and Lillie Bingham had two apiece. 

