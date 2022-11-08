IMS girls hoops faces Anderson Co.

The Iola Middle School girls basketball teams faced off against Anderson County on Thursday.

The eighth grade Mustangs took a 21-16 victory over the Bulldogs. Zoie Hesse led Iola with 10 rebounds, followed by Shyla Preston’s three rebounds and Brooklyn Holloway’s four rebounds. Hesse led defensively with four steals while Holloway made three.

Iola’s seventh grade varsity team was knocked off by Anderson County, 16-6. Bella Wilson registered three rebounds while Jordan Spillman and Lillie Bingham had two apiece.