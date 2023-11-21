 | Tue, Nov 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

IMS girls tangle with Colgan

Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan swept past Iola Middle School's girls Monday.

Sports

November 21, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Iola Middle School seventh-grader Eliana Higginbotham, left, drives up court against St. Mary's Colgan Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Carlee Hummingbird drives up the court during Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball game Monday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Monday was a tough night on the hardwood for Iola Middle School’s basketball teams.

The Iola eighth-grade A team — which has only three eighth-graders on the roster — dropped a 47-10 game to visiting St. Mary’s-Colgan of Pittsburg. The Mustangs fell 44-13 in the seventh-grade A team matchup, and 29-8 in a junior varsity game.

The Mustangs will have a busy week once they return from the Thanksgiving break, with games next Monday at Osawatomie, Tuesday at Uniontown and Thursday at Burlington.

Related
January 5, 2022
March 15, 2021
April 22, 2020
January 24, 2012
Most Popular