IMS girls tangle with Colgan

Carlee Hummingbird drives up the court during Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade basketball game Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Monday was a tough night on the hardwood for Iola Middle School’s basketball teams.

The Iola eighth-grade A team — which has only three eighth-graders on the roster — dropped a 47-10 game to visiting St. Mary’s-Colgan of Pittsburg. The Mustangs fell 44-13 in the seventh-grade A team matchup, and 29-8 in a junior varsity game.

The Mustangs will have a busy week once they return from the Thanksgiving break, with games next Monday at Osawatomie, Tuesday at Uniontown and Thursday at Burlington.